Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,709 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

