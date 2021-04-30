Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

