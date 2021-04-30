Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $533.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $327.90 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

