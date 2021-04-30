Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.04 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

