Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 7,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 359.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

