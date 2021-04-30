Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

