Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.