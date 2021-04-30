Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

