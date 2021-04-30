Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $32.72 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

