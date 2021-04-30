Whittier Trust Co. Sells 192 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $258,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

