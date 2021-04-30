William Blair Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

