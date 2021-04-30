William Blair Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.93. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

