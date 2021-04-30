Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $175.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

