Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $248.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

