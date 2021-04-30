Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 999,641 shares.The stock last traded at $241.16 and had previously closed at $236.25.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

