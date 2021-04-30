Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Up 5% on Earnings Beat

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $262.50 and last traded at $260.62. Approximately 14,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,007,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.13.

The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

