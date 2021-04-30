Wingstop Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by 257.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ WING opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

