WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CXSE stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

