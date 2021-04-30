WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Investments worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

