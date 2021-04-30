WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. 724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

