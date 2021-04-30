Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.