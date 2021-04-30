Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NYSE COG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 599,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

