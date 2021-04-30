Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.0% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 46,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 347,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.