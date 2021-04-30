Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,665. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.