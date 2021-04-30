Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for about 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

