Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $124.17. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

