Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

