Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

