Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 403.4% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

