xRhodium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,263.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 60% against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $3,263.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00006393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004147 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004149 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00038392 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

