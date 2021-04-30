XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $16.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00058383 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.