Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Yamaha stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.