Yangarra Resources’ (YGR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reissued a na rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.46.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. 82,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,608. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$94.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.