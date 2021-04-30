Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

