Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003161 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $17.38 million and $1.18 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

