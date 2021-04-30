Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $119.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

