Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 731,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

