Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $965.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.80. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BC opened at $105.65 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

