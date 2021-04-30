Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.22. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,382. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

