Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.06. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR stock opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.55. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $145.11 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.