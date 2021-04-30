Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.