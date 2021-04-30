Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.