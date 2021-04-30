Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 78,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,399. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

