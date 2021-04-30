Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.66). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $82.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.