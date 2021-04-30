Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 116,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

