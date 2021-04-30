Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $239,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

