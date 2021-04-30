Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

