Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.54 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.10) and the highest is ($4.19). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 206.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

