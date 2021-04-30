Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

