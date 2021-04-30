Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $187.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the highest is $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $780.63 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,453,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 20,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

