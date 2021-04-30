Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 85,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,341. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

